

Aug 14, 2026 This week’s theme

Is it a noun or a verb? Both!



This week’s words

assart

rapture

skirr

corbel

mordant



Chouara Tannery in Fez, Morocco, in continuous operation since the 11th century Photo: Fred Dunn

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mordant PRONUNCIATION: (MOR-duhnt)

MEANING: adjective: Biting, caustic, or sarcastic. noun: 1. A substance used to fix a dye in or on a material. 2. A corrosive substance used in etching. verb tr.: To treat with a mordant.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French mordant (biting), present participle of mordre (to bite), from Latin mordere (to bite). Earliest documented use: 1791 for the noun, 1474 for the adjective, and 1839 for the verb.

NOTES: Dyers and etchers love this word, but comedians really know how to give it some bite. Some other words from the same Latin mordere (to bite) are morsel and remorse. Morsel is a little bite, and remorse is the bite that comes back for seconds.

USAGE:

Ron Charles; Hitting the Road With His Semi-Dead Girlfriend; The Washington Post; Jun 18, 2023.



“What, in Pantone numbers, was the shift in red between cochineal used neat and cochineal mordanted with tin?”

Vera Rule; A Perfect Red By Amy Butler Greenfield; The Independent on Sunday (London, UK); Jun 19, 2005.



See more usage examples of “For [novelist Lorrie] Moore, ‘the bardo of the hospice’ is a mordant metaphor for human existence, a place where laughter isn’t the best medicine, it’s the only medicine: All we’ve got left is a collection of bedpans and deadpans.”Ron Charles; Hitting the Road With His Semi-Dead Girlfriend;; Jun 18, 2023.“What, in Pantone numbers, was the shift in red between cochineal used neat and cochineal mordanted with tin?”Vera Rule; A Perfect Red By Amy Butler Greenfield;(London, UK); Jun 19, 2005.See more usage examples of mordant in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The beginnings and endings of all human undertakings are untidy. -John Galsworthy, author, Nobel laureate (14 Aug 1867-1933)





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