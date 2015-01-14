  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Sep 16, 2026
This week’s theme
Words you might be tempted to emend

This week’s words
evert
villein
rosery
rosery
Garden Path, 1900-1910
Art: Annie L. Pressland

Wordsmith Games
🧩Jigsaw Riddle
Hidalgo
🌍Langitude
Trace rottweiler home
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

rosery

PRONUNCIATION:
(ROHZ-uh-ree)

MEANING:
noun: A garden or part of a garden devoted to roses.

ETYMOLOGY:
From rose + -ery, from Latin rosa (rose). Earliest documented use: 1745.

NOTES:
Rosery and rosary share more than a pronunciation: rosary also has an older meaning of a rose garden. Prayers were likened to a garden or garland of roses, and the name later extended to the beads used to count them.

USAGE:
“Last year, I also succumbed to the trend for leaving old-fashioned roses unpruned, with the result that our rosery resembles a briar patch.”
Mark Griffiths; The New Year; Country Life (Bath, UK); Jan 14, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Soon silence will have passed into legend. Man has turned his back on silence. Day after day he invents machines and devices that increase noise and distract humanity from the essence of life, contemplation, meditation. Tooting, howling, screeching, booming, crashing, whistling, grinding, and trilling bolster his ego. -Jean Arp, artist and poet (16 Sep 1886-1966)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2026 Wordsmith