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Sep 16, 2026This week’s theme
Words you might be tempted to emend
This week’s words
villein
rosery
Garden Path, 1900-1910
Art: Annie L. Pressland
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
rosery
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A garden or part of a garden devoted to roses.
ETYMOLOGY:
From rose + -ery, from Latin rosa (rose). Earliest documented use: 1745.
NOTES:
Rosery and rosary share more than a pronunciation: rosary also has an older meaning of a rose garden. Prayers were likened to a garden or garland of roses, and the name later extended to the beads used to count them.
USAGE:
“Last year, I also succumbed to the trend for leaving old-fashioned roses unpruned, with the result that our rosery resembles a briar patch.”
Mark Griffiths; The New Year; Country Life (Bath, UK); Jan 14, 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Soon silence will have passed into legend. Man has turned his back on silence. Day after day he invents machines and devices that increase noise and distract humanity from the essence of life, contemplation, meditation. Tooting, howling, screeching, booming, crashing, whistling, grinding, and trilling bolster his ego. -Jean Arp, artist and poet (16 Sep 1886-1966)
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