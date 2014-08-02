

pronation

militate



militate PRONUNCIATION: (MIL-i-tayt)

MEANING: verb intr.: To exert a strong influence, either for or against something.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin militare (to serve as a soldier), from miles (soldier). Over time, the term evolved from its military origins to signify a strong influencing force. Earliest documented use: 1598.

QUESTION: Q. Why did the soldier retreat when he saw the bombshell at the military ball?

A. Because she militated against his advances.

USAGE:

Louis Menand; Nowhere to Hide; The New Yorker; Jun 18, 2018.



“The importance of the town’s biggest industry seems to militate for sticking with Britain.”

Scottish Independence; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 2, 2014.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If he does not fight, it is not because he rejects all fighting as futile, but because he has finished his fights. He has overcome all dissensions between himself and the world and is now at rest... We shall have wars and soldiers so long as the brute in us is untamed. -Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, philosopher and second president of India (5 Sep 1888-1975)





