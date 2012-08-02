

funambulism PRONUNCIATION: (fyoo-NAM-byuh-liz-uhm)

MEANING: noun:

1. The act of walking on a rope between two points elevated from the ground.

2. The balancing act between contrasting situations, such as appeasing two groups with opposing views.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin funis (rope) + ambulare (to walk). Earliest documented use: 1801.

USAGE:

Jason Bracelin; Mix It Up; Las Vegas Review-Journal (Nevada); Aug 2, 2012.



“[The] US strategy has slid into total incoherence, drifting from a futile and deadly funambulism among the tribes of Afghanistan to propping up the Lebanese Army.”

George Gilder; The Economics of Settlement; The American Spectator (Alexandria, Virginia); Jun 2011.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If more politicians in this country were thinking about the next generation instead of the next election, it might be better for the United States and the world. -Claude Pepper, senator and representative (8 Sep 1900-1989)





