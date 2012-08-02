  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Sep 8, 2023
This week’s theme
Misleading words

This week’s words
pronation
militate
instar
diaeresis
funambulism

funambulism
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

funambulism

PRONUNCIATION:
(fyoo-NAM-byuh-liz-uhm)

MEANING:
noun:
1. The act of walking on a rope between two points elevated from the ground.
2. The balancing act between contrasting situations, such as appeasing two groups with opposing views.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin funis (rope) + ambulare (to walk). Earliest documented use: 1801.

USAGE:
“There’s a fine line between those two ways of thinking, and DJs ... walk this tightrope skillfully. Call it musical funambulism.”
Jason Bracelin; Mix It Up; Las Vegas Review-Journal (Nevada); Aug 2, 2012.

“[The] US strategy has slid into total incoherence, drifting from a futile and deadly funambulism among the tribes of Afghanistan to propping up the Lebanese Army.”
George Gilder; The Economics of Settlement; The American Spectator (Alexandria, Virginia); Jun 2011.

See more usage examples of funambulism in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If more politicians in this country were thinking about the next generation instead of the next election, it might be better for the United States and the world. -Claude Pepper, senator and representative (8 Sep 1900-1989)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith