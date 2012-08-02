|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Sep 8, 2023This week’s theme
Misleading words
This week’s words
pronation
militate
instar
diaeresis
funambulism
Video: The Wallendas
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
funambulism
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. The act of walking on a rope between two points elevated from the ground.
2. The balancing act between contrasting situations, such as appeasing two groups with opposing views.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin funis (rope) + ambulare (to walk). Earliest documented use: 1801.
USAGE:
“There’s a fine line between those two ways of thinking, and DJs ... walk this tightrope skillfully. Call it musical funambulism.”
Jason Bracelin; Mix It Up; Las Vegas Review-Journal (Nevada); Aug 2, 2012.
“[The] US strategy has slid into total incoherence, drifting from a futile and deadly funambulism among the tribes of Afghanistan to propping up the Lebanese Army.”
George Gilder; The Economics of Settlement; The American Spectator (Alexandria, Virginia); Jun 2011.
See more usage examples of funambulism in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If more politicians in this country were thinking about the next generation instead of the next election, it might be better for the United States and the world. -Claude Pepper, senator and representative (8 Sep 1900-1989)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith