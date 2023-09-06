  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Sep 6, 2023
This week’s theme
Misleading words

This week’s words
pronation
militate
instar
Space Caterpillar in the Carina Nebula
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

instar

PRONUNCIATION:
(noun: IN-star, verb: in-STAR)

MEANING:
noun: A stage in the life of an insect between two molts, prior to reaching maturity.
verb tr.: To make a star or decorate using stars.

ETYMOLOGY:
For noun: From Latin instar (image, form). Earliest documented use: 1895.
For verb: From in- (in, into) + star, from Old English steorra (star). Earliest documented use: 1592.

USAGE:
“So they forced one of their own through all the instars they needed to make her a queen.”
Seanan McGuire; Calculated Risks; Astra; 2021.

See more usage examples of instar in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
When people are fanatically dedicated to political or religious faiths or any other kind of dogmas or goals, it's always because these dogmas or goals are in doubt. -Robert M. Pirsig, author and philosopher (6 Sep 1928-2017)

