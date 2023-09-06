

Sep 6, 2023 This week’s theme

Misleading words



This week’s words

pronation

militate

instar



Space Caterpillar in the Carina Nebula Photo: Stuart Rankin / NASA Misleading words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



instar PRONUNCIATION: (noun: IN-star, verb: in-STAR)

MEANING: noun: A stage in the life of an insect between two molts, prior to reaching maturity.

verb tr.: To make a star or decorate using stars.

ETYMOLOGY: For noun: From Latin instar (image, form). Earliest documented use: 1895.

For verb: From in- (in, into) + star, from Old English steorra (star). Earliest documented use: 1592.

USAGE:

Seanan McGuire; Calculated Risks; Astra; 2021.



See more usage examples of “So they forced one of their own through all the instars they needed to make her a queen.”Seanan McGuire;; Astra; 2021.See more usage examples of instar in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When people are fanatically dedicated to political or religious faiths or any other kind of dogmas or goals, it's always because these dogmas or goals are in doubt. -Robert M. Pirsig, author and philosopher (6 Sep 1928-2017)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate