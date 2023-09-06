|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 6, 2023This week’s theme
Misleading words
This week’s words
militate
instar
Space Caterpillar in the Carina Nebula
Photo: Stuart Rankin / NASA
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
instar
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A stage in the life of an insect between two molts, prior to reaching maturity.
verb tr.: To make a star or decorate using stars.
ETYMOLOGY:
For noun: From Latin instar (image, form). Earliest documented use: 1895.
For verb: From in- (in, into) + star, from Old English steorra (star). Earliest documented use: 1592.
USAGE:
“So they forced one of their own through all the instars they needed to make her a queen.”
Seanan McGuire; Calculated Risks; Astra; 2021.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When people are fanatically dedicated to political or religious faiths or any other kind of dogmas or goals, it's always because these dogmas or goals are in doubt. -Robert M. Pirsig, author and philosopher (6 Sep 1928-2017)
