

Sep 7, 2023 This week's theme

Misleading words



This week’s words

pronation

militate

instar

diaeresis



Misleading words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



diaeresis or dieresis PRONUNCIATION: (dy-ER-uh-sis)

MEANING: noun:

1. The separation of two adjacent vowel sounds.

2. The mark ¨ placed over a vowel to indicate that it’s pronounced as a separate syllable, for example, in naïve or Brontë.

3. A break in a line of verse when the end of a word coincides with the end of the metric foot.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin diaeresis, from Greek diairesis (division), from diairein (to divide), from dia- (apart) + hairein (take). Earliest documented use: 1656.

NOTES:

A. It didn’t want to blend in!

Q. Why did the vowel wear a diaeresis to the NYC party? A. It didn't want to blend in! Especially when the party was thrown by The New Yorker. The diaeresis is a favorite of the magazine. Read more about it: The Curse of the Diaeresis. The umlaut looks the same as the diaeresis but functions differently. The umlaut changes the pronunciation of the underlying vowel as opposed to indicating separate pronunciation.

USAGE:

James Tully; The Crimes of Charlotte Brontë; Constable & Robinson; 1999.



James Tully; The Crimes of Charlotte Brontë; Constable & Robinson; 1999. "However, it was not until much later in life that Patrick went a step further and adopted the diaeresis which was to make the name Brontë."

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We offer great rewards to a man who can tame a tiger, admire those who can train horses, monkeys, and elephants, and praise to the skies the author of some modest work. Yet we neglect women who have spent years and years nourishing and educating children. -Francois Poulain, author, philosopher, and priest (?? Jul 1647-1723)





