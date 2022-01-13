

Feb 9, 2022 This week’s theme

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

cacoethes

refoulement

memetic



Image: Know Your Meme There’s a word for it A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



memetic PRONUNCIATION: (muh/mee/mi-MET-ik)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to : Relating to memes

ETYMOLOGY: From meme, from Greek mimeisthai (to imitate, copy). Earliest documented use: 1977.

USAGE: “In Nov 2016, members of the 4chan community announced: ‘We actually elected a meme as president.’ ... [They] had channelled their combined memetic attacks to help elect a reality TV star to the highest office in the land. The nihilistic memes of Clown World had manifested in reality.”

Brian McGleenon; It’s a Doge-Eat-Doge World; The Independent (London, UK); Jan 13, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The animals of the world exist for their own reasons. They were not made for humans any more than black people were made for whites or women for men. -Alice Walker, poet and novelist (b. 9 Feb 1944)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate