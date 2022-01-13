|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Feb 9, 2022This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
refoulement
memetic
Image: Know Your Meme
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
memetic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Relating to memes.
ETYMOLOGY:
From meme, from Greek mimeisthai (to imitate, copy). Earliest documented use: 1977.
USAGE:
“In Nov 2016, members of the 4chan community announced: ‘We actually elected a meme as president.’ ... [They] had channelled their combined memetic attacks to help elect a reality TV star to the highest office in the land. The nihilistic memes of Clown World had manifested in reality.”
Brian McGleenon; It’s a Doge-Eat-Doge World; The Independent (London, UK); Jan 13, 2022.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The animals of the world exist for their own reasons. They were not made for humans any more than black people were made for whites or women for men. -Alice Walker, poet and novelist (b. 9 Feb 1944)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith