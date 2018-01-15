words

refoulement PRONUNCIATION: (ruh-FUL-man) [the last syllable is nasal]

MEANING: noun: The forcing of refugees or asylum seekers to return to a place where they are likely to face persecution.

ETYMOLOGY: From French refoulement (turning back), from refouler (to push back), from re- (again) fouler (to trample). Earliest documented use: 1780.

NOTES: Originally the term refoulement referred to the overflowing of a river or of the water being dammed back due to the accumulation of ice. Today, non-refoulement is a principle of international law prohibiting turning away refugees and asylum seekers to a place they are fleeing from.

USAGE: “[Jennifer] Harbury, who is sixty-six, has made a career of challenging alleged abuses of immigrants, including refoulements. She grew up in Connecticut and California, in a family that had fled Nazi persecution in Holland during the Second World War.”

Sarah Stillman; No Refuge; The New Yorker; Jan 15, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Every increased possession loads us with new weariness. -John Ruskin, author, art critic, and social reformer (8 Feb 1819-1900)





