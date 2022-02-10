|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Feb 10, 2022This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
refoulement
memetic
bimarian
Photo: Amanda Slater
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
bimarian
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Relating to two seas.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin bimaris, from bi- (two) + mare (sea). Earliest documented use: 1731.
USAGE:
“The morning after the bimarian flight home ...”
Morgan Benson; The Mating Rituals of the Burning Giraffe; Xlibris; 2010.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:What is laid down, ordered, factual is never enough to embrace the whole truth: life always spills over the rim of every cup. -Boris Pasternak, poet, novelist, Nobel laureate (10 Feb 1890-1960)
