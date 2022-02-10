

Feb 10, 2022 This week’s theme

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

cacoethes

refoulement

memetic

bimarian



Photo: Amanda Slater There’s a word for it A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



bimarian PRONUNCIATION: (by-MAY-ree-uhn)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to two seas.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin bimaris, from bi- (two) + mare (sea). Earliest documented use: 1731.

USAGE: “The morning after the bimarian flight home ...”

Morgan Benson; The Mating Rituals of the Burning Giraffe; Xlibris; 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: What is laid down, ordered, factual is never enough to embrace the whole truth: life always spills over the rim of every cup. -Boris Pasternak, poet, novelist, Nobel laureate (10 Feb 1890-1960)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate