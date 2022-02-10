  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Feb 10, 2022
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
cacoethes
refoulement
memetic
bimarian
bimarian
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

bimarian

PRONUNCIATION:
(by-MAY-ree-uhn)

MEANING:
adjective: Relating to two seas.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin bimaris, from bi- (two) + mare (sea). Earliest documented use: 1731.

USAGE:
“The morning after the bimarian flight home ...”
Morgan Benson; The Mating Rituals of the Burning Giraffe; Xlibris; 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
What is laid down, ordered, factual is never enough to embrace the whole truth: life always spills over the rim of every cup. -Boris Pasternak, poet, novelist, Nobel laureate (10 Feb 1890-1960)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith