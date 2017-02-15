

Jun 2, 2017 This week’s theme

Portmanteaux (blend words)



This week’s words

glocalize

solunar

judder

dripple

masstige



Skort (skirt + shorts) Photo: Doug Ellis Portmanteaux (blend words) A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



masstige PRONUNCIATION: (mas-TEEZH, -TEEJ)

MEANING: noun: Products that have the perception of luxury, but are relatively affordable and marketed to masses.

adjective: Relating to such a product.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of mass market and prestige. Earliest documented use: 1996.

USAGE: “Mr Clarke said Treasury Wines had established its luxury and masstige wines in China to compete with French and Italian wines.”

Uncorking US Market; The Gold Coast Bulletin (Southport, Australia); Feb 15, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The capacity to produce social chaos is the last resort of desperate people. -Cornel West, author and philosopher (b. 2 Jun 1953)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



