Jun 2, 2017
This week’s theme
Portmanteaux (blend words)

This week’s words
glocalize
solunar
judder
dripple
masstige

skort
Skort (skirt + shorts)
Photo: Doug Ellis
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

masstige

PRONUNCIATION:
(mas-TEEZH, -TEEJ)

MEANING:
noun: Products that have the perception of luxury, but are relatively affordable and marketed to masses.
adjective: Relating to such a product.

ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of mass market and prestige. Earliest documented use: 1996.

USAGE:
“Mr Clarke said Treasury Wines had established its luxury and masstige wines in China to compete with French and Italian wines.”
Uncorking US Market; The Gold Coast Bulletin (Southport, Australia); Feb 15, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The capacity to produce social chaos is the last resort of desperate people. -Cornel West, author and philosopher (b. 2 Jun 1953)

