Portmanteaux (blend words)
masstige
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Products that have the perception of luxury, but are relatively affordable and marketed to masses.
adjective: Relating to such a product.
ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of mass market and prestige. Earliest documented use: 1996.
USAGE:
“Mr Clarke said Treasury Wines had established its luxury and masstige wines in China to compete with French and Italian wines.”
Uncorking US Market; The Gold Coast Bulletin (Southport, Australia); Feb 15, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The capacity to produce social chaos is the last resort of desperate people. -Cornel West, author and philosopher (b. 2 Jun 1953)
