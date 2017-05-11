

judder PRONUNCIATION: (JUHD-uhr)

MEANING: verb intr.: To shake or vibrate violently.

noun: An intense shaking or vibration.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of jolt/jar/jerk and shudder. Earliest documented use: 1926.

USAGE:

Adding Extra Spice to the City Car Scene; Express & Echo (Exeter, UK); May 11, 2017.



"Its only drawback is a firm suspension that accentuates uneven surfaces and sends a sharp judder up your back if you take speed bumps at anything more than a crawl."
Adding Extra Spice to the City Car Scene; Express & Echo (Exeter, UK); May 11, 2017.

