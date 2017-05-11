  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


May 31, 2017
judder

(JUHD-uhr)

verb intr.: To shake or vibrate violently.
noun: An intense shaking or vibration.

A blend of jolt/jar/jerk and shudder. Earliest documented use: 1926.

“Its only drawback is a firm suspension that accentuates uneven surfaces and sends a sharp judder up your back if you take speed bumps at anything more than a crawl.”
Adding Extra Spice to the City Car Scene; Express & Echo (Exeter, UK); May 11, 2017.

See more usage examples of judder in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

After you have exhausted what there is in business, politics, conviviality, and so on -- have found that none of these finally satisfy, or permanently wear -- what remains? Nature remains. -Walt Whitman, poet (31 May 1819-1892)

