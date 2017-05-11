|
A.Word.A.Day
May 31, 2017This week’s theme
Portmanteaux (blend words)
This week’s words
solunar
judder
Tanknology (tank + technology)
Photo: Chris Chan
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
judder
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To shake or vibrate violently.
noun: An intense shaking or vibration.
ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of jolt/jar/jerk and shudder. Earliest documented use: 1926.
USAGE:
“Its only drawback is a firm suspension that accentuates uneven surfaces and sends a sharp judder up your back if you take speed bumps at anything more than a crawl.”
Adding Extra Spice to the City Car Scene; Express & Echo (Exeter, UK); May 11, 2017.
See more usage examples of judder in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:After you have exhausted what there is in business, politics, conviviality, and so on -- have found that none of these finally satisfy, or permanently wear -- what remains? Nature remains. -Walt Whitman, poet (31 May 1819-1892)
