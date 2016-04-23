|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Jun 1, 2017This week’s theme
Portmanteaux (blend words)
This week’s words
solunar
judder
dripple
Brexit (British + Exit)
Photo: Jeff Djevdet
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
dripple
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To flow in a small stream or to fall in drops.
ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of drip and dribble. Earliest documented use: 1821.
USAGE:
“They dripple down the wall into the stairwell and they look fabulous.”
Finding Art in the Natural World; Taranaki Daily News (New Plymouth, New Zealand); Apr 23, 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I want to walk through life instead of being dragged through it. -Alanis Morissette, musician (b. 1 June 1974)
|
© 1994-2017 Wordsmith