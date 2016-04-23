

glocalize

solunar

judder

dripple



dripple PRONUNCIATION: (DRIP-uhl)

MEANING: verb intr.: To flow in a small stream or to fall in drops.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of drip and dribble. Earliest documented use: 1821.

USAGE: “They dripple down the wall into the stairwell and they look fabulous.”

Finding Art in the Natural World; Taranaki Daily News (New Plymouth, New Zealand); Apr 23, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I want to walk through life instead of being dragged through it. -Alanis Morissette, musician (b. 1 June 1974)





