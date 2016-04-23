  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jun 1, 2017
This week’s theme
Portmanteaux (blend words)

This week’s words
glocalize
solunar
judder
dripple
Brexit
with Anu Garg

dripple

PRONUNCIATION:
(DRIP-uhl)

MEANING:
verb intr.: To flow in a small stream or to fall in drops.

ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of drip and dribble. Earliest documented use: 1821.

USAGE:
“They dripple down the wall into the stairwell and they look fabulous.”
Finding Art in the Natural World; Taranaki Daily News (New Plymouth, New Zealand); Apr 23, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I want to walk through life instead of being dragged through it. -Alanis Morissette, musician (b. 1 June 1974)

