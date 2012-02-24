

May 29, 2017 This week’s theme

Portmanteau (blend words)



This week’s words

glocalize



Portmanteau (blend words)



In a recent issue of the National Geographic magazine I came across this sentence:



“A few gravel streets run past a school, church, post office, supermarket, hardware store, health clinic, gas station, washateria, ...”



“Whoa!” I thought. “What’s a washateria?” I had never seen this word, yet the writer used it without a gloss, indicating it’s a common word. Well, I was able to figure out its meaning from the spelling and the context. I guessed it must be a blend of wash + cafeteria, meaning a self-serve laundry or a laundromat (which is also a blend: launder + automatic) and that’s what it is.



Of the many ways to create a new word, making a blend is the favorite of marketers (camcorder: camera + recorder) and for good reason: it makes it easy to figure out what a product is.



This week we’ll see five words coined by blending other words. These words are also known as portmanteau. glocalize PRONUNCIATION: (GLO-kuh-lyz)

MEANING: verb tr.: To make a product or service available widely, but adapted for local markets.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of global and localize. Earliest documented use: 1989.

USAGE: “Communications have also been glocalized. Facebook, the global power on the rise, is an expression of this.”

Uri Savir; Glocalization; Jerusalem Post (Israel); Feb 24, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We are not afraid to entrust the American people with unpleasant facts, foreign ideas, alien philosophies, and competitive values. For a nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people. -John F. Kennedy, 35th US president (29 May 1917-1963)





