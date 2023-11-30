

Back-formations A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



manumise PRONUNCIATION: (MAN-yuh-myz)

MEANING: verb tr.: To free from slavery, servitude, or restraint.

ETYMOLOGY: Back-formation from manumission , from Latin manus (hand) + mittere (to let go). Earliest documented use: 1523. A synonym is manumit

USAGE: “[M]anumise, enfranchise, and from every tie of slavery or servitude set free.”

Garfield Ellis; The Angels’ Share; Akashic Books; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Although the connections are not always obvious, personal change is inseparable from social and political change. -Harriet Lerner, psychologist (b. 30 Nov 1944)





