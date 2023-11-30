|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Nov 30, 2023This week’s theme
Back-formations
This week’s words
jerry-build
osmose
manumise
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
manumise
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To free from slavery, servitude, or restraint.
ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from manumission, from Latin manus (hand) + mittere (to let go). Earliest documented use: 1523. A synonym is manumit.
USAGE:
“[M]anumise, enfranchise, and from every tie of slavery or servitude set free.”
Garfield Ellis; The Angels’ Share; Akashic Books; 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Although the connections are not always obvious, personal change is inseparable from social and political change. -Harriet Lerner, psychologist (b. 30 Nov 1944)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith