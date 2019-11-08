

Nov 8, 2019 This week’s theme

Words originating in the hand



This week’s words

glad hand

fingerpost

chirocracy

bareknuckle

manumission



manumission PRONUNCIATION: (man-yuh-MISH-uhn)

MEANING: noun: Release from slavery, servitude, or restraint.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin manumittere (to free), from manus (hand) + mittere (to let go). Ultimately from the Indo-European root man- (hand), which also gave us manual, manage, maintain, manicure, maneuver, manufacture, manuscript, command, manure, manque legerdemain , and mortmain . Earliest documented use: 1452.

USAGE:

Ripley D Light; Totally WIRED; Wired (San Francisco, California); Oct 2019.



See more usage examples of “It wasn’t the menacing red lights of the bygone peripheral [Kinect] that intrigued me, nor the unremarkable games it birthed, but its mandate of manumission. When paired with an Xbox, it urged us all to leave the controller on the couch and physicalize our intentions instead.”Ripley D Light; Totally WIRED;(San Francisco, California); Oct 2019.See more usage examples of manumission in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Your voice dries up if you don't use it. -Patti Page, singer (8 Nov 1927-2013)





