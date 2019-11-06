

chirocracy PRONUNCIATION: (ky-ROK-ruh-see)

MEANING: noun: Government that rules by physical force.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek chiro- (hand) + -cracy (rule), alluding to a rule by a strong hand or a heavy-handed rule. Earliest documented use: 1677.

USAGE: “Although he did not explicitly say so, it seems likely that our author regarded contemporary society as going through the stages of ‘dangerous democracy’ and ‘anarchy or chirocracy’; after all, in 1577, the royal government of the Netherlands had collapsed, the States had taken matters into their own hands.”

Tabitta Van Nouhuys; The Ages of Two-Faced Janus; Brill; 1998.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I don't think that combat has ever been written about truthfully; it has always been described in terms of bravery and cowardice. I won't even accept these words as terms of human reference any more. And anyway, hell, they don't even apply to what, in actual fact, modern warfare has become. -James Jones, novelist (6 Nov 1921-1977)





