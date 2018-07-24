  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Nov 7, 2019
Words originating in the hand

with Anu Garg

bareknuckle

PRONUNCIATION:
(BER-NUHK-uhl)

MEANING:
adjective, adverb
1. Without using boxing gloves.
2. Rough; unrestrained by rules or scruples.

ETYMOLOGY:
From bare, from Old English baer + knuckle, diminutive of Middle Low German knoke (bone). Earliest documented use: 1883.

USAGE:
“This will be bareknuckle brawl on the mountainside and the strongest, smartest rider will win.”
Lawrence Ostlere; Froome vs Thomas: Two Old Friends Set to Be Tested by Opposing Ambitions; The Independent (London, UK); Jul 24, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
You cannot hope to build a better world without improving the individuals. To that end, each of us must work for his own improvement, and at the same time share a general responsibility for all humanity, our particular duty being to aid those to whom we think we can be most useful. -Marie Curie, scientist, Nobel laureate (7 Nov 1867-1934)

