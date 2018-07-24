|
A.Word.A.Day
Nov 7, 2019This week’s theme
Words originating in the hand
This week’s words
fingerpost
chirocracy
bareknuckle
Band-Aid? You mean duct tape?
Image: quickmeme
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
bareknuckle
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective, adverb
1. Without using boxing gloves.
2. Rough; unrestrained by rules or scruples.
ETYMOLOGY:
From bare, from Old English baer + knuckle, diminutive of Middle Low German knoke (bone). Earliest documented use: 1883.
USAGE:
“This will be bareknuckle brawl on the mountainside and the strongest, smartest rider will win.”
Lawrence Ostlere; Froome vs Thomas: Two Old Friends Set to Be Tested by Opposing Ambitions; The Independent (London, UK); Jul 24, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:You cannot hope to build a better world without improving the individuals. To that end, each of us must work for his own improvement, and at the same time share a general responsibility for all humanity, our particular duty being to aid those to whom we think we can be most useful. -Marie Curie, scientist, Nobel laureate (7 Nov 1867-1934)
