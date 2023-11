Nov 28, 2023 This week’s theme

Back-formations



This week’s words

liaise

jerry-build



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Back-formations

A.Word.A.Day

jerry-build

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

verb tr.: To build cheaply and sloppily.

ETYMOLOGY:

Back-formation from jerry-built. Further derivation unknown. Earliest documented use: 1832.

NOTES:





jerry-build: when you do something cheaply and sloppily

jury-rig: when you do something in a makeshift or temporary manner due to lack of proper time or materials

jerry-rig: when you are neither a rocket scientist nor a brain surgeon, yet are called upon to do brain surgery aboard a rocket Do not confuse jerry-build with jury-rig (to fix something using whatever is at hand). Some have even coined a third term, jerry-rig, most likely a blend of jerry-build + jury-rig. Where to use which one?: when you do something cheaply and sloppily: when you do something in a makeshift or temporary manner due to lack of proper time or materials: when you are neither a rocket scientist nor a brain surgeon, yet are called upon to do brain surgery aboard a rocket

