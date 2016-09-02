|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
This week's theme
Back-formations
This week's words
jerry-build
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
jerry-build
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To build cheaply and sloppily.
ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from jerry-built. Further derivation unknown. Earliest documented use: 1832.
NOTES:
Do not confuse jerry-build with jury-rig (to fix something using whatever is at hand). Some have even coined a third term, jerry-rig, most likely a blend of jerry-build + jury-rig. Where to use which one?
jerry-build: when you do something cheaply and sloppily
jury-rig: when you do something in a makeshift or temporary manner due to lack of proper time or materials
jerry-rig: when you are neither a rocket scientist nor a brain surgeon, yet are called upon to do brain surgery aboard a rocket
USAGE:
“I grew up in a jerry-built 1930s terraced house in an unfashionable London suburb. My father, a writer, made it his goal to one day match the annual salary of a London bus driver: When that thrilling day came, in the 1980s, he took the whole family out to KFC to celebrate. But one of the curiosities of the English class system is that it is defined by style as much as money.”
Jemima Lewis; The Prejudice Against Brown Shoes Is a Classic Case of Class Snobbery (Permalink); The Telegraph (London, UK); Sep 2, 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:One law for the lion and ox is oppression. -William Blake, poet, engraver, and painter (28 Nov 1757-1827)
