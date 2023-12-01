|
A.Word.A.Day
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
enthuse
Back-formation from enthusiasm, from Latin enthusiasmus (inspiration), from Greek enthousiasmos, from enthousiazein (to be inspired by a god), from theos (god). Earliest documented use: 1827.
USAGE:
“As Wang stacks the samples, she enthuses about the work. ‘Proteins are like people. They each have their own personality,’ she says. ‘Some are very fragile. You should take care of them.’”
Phil McKenna and Richard Fisher; Small Farmer, Big Pharma; New Scientist London, UK); Nov 10-16, 2007.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Labels are for the things men make, not for men. The most primitive man is too complex to be labeled. -Rex Stout, novelist (1 Dec 1886-1975)
