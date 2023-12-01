  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 1, 2023
This week’s theme
Back-formations

This week’s words
liaise
jerry-build
osmose
manumise
enthuse

enthuse
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

enthuse

PRONUNCIATION:
(en-THOOS)

MEANING:
verb tr.:1. To make someone enthusiastic.
 2. To express something with enthusiasm.
verb intr.:To display enthusiasm.

ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from enthusiasm, from Latin enthusiasmus (inspiration), from Greek enthousiasmos, from enthousiazein (to be inspired by a god), from theos (god). Earliest documented use: 1827.

USAGE:
“As Wang stacks the samples, she enthuses about the work. ‘Proteins are like people. They each have their own personality,’ she says. ‘Some are very fragile. You should take care of them.’”
Phil McKenna and Richard Fisher; Small Farmer, Big Pharma; New Scientist London, UK); Nov 10-16, 2007.

See more usage examples of enthuse in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Labels are for the things men make, not for men. The most primitive man is too complex to be labeled. -Rex Stout, novelist (1 Dec 1886-1975)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith