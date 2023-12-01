

Dec 1, 2023 This week’s theme

Back-formations



This week’s words

liaise

jerry-build

osmose

manumise

enthuse



Back-formations A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



enthuse PRONUNCIATION: (en-THOOS)

MEANING: verb tr.: 1. To make someone enthusiastic. 2. To express something with enthusiasm. verb intr.: To display enthusiasm.

ETYMOLOGY: Back-formation from enthusiasm, from Latin enthusiasmus (inspiration), from Greek enthousiasmos, from enthousiazein (to be inspired by a god), from theos (god). Earliest documented use: 1827.

USAGE:

Phil McKenna and Richard Fisher; Small Farmer, Big Pharma; New Scientist (London, UK); Nov 10-16, 2007.



"As Wang stacks the samples, she enthuses about the work. 'Proteins are like people. They each have their own personality,' she says. 'Some are very fragile. You should take care of them.'"
Phil McKenna and Richard Fisher; Small Farmer, Big Pharma; New Scientist (London, UK); Nov 10-16, 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Labels are for the things men make, not for men. The most primitive man is too complex to be labeled. -Rex Stout, novelist (1 Dec 1886-1975)





