Aug 25, 2022
This week’s theme
Movies that became words

This week’s words
groundhog day
rashomon
King Kong
Mad Max
Poster: Kennedy Miller Mitchell / IMDb
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Mad Max

PRONUNCIATION:
(mad MAKS)

MEANING:
adjective: Dystopian, post-apocalyptic, anarchic.

ETYMOLOGY:
After the 1979 film Mad Max and its sequels that portray a world marked by anarchy and extreme violence. Earliest documented use: 1986.

USAGE:
“For the humans who survived, it’s turned into a Mad Max, dog-eat-dog nightmare, while shifters and wizards have forged communities in the forest away from the violence.”
Nikki Jefford, et al; Once Upon A Quest; Fiddlehead Press; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We have met the enemy and he is us. -Walt Kelly, cartoonist (25 Aug 1913-1973)

