

Aug 25, 2022 This week’s theme

Movies that became words



Mad Max PRONUNCIATION: (mad MAKS)

MEANING: adjective: Dystopian, post-apocalyptic, anarchic.

ETYMOLOGY: After the 1979 film Mad Max and its sequels that portray a world marked by anarchy and extreme violence. Earliest documented use: 1986.

USAGE: “For the humans who survived, it’s turned into a Mad Max, dog-eat-dog nightmare, while shifters and wizards have forged communities in the forest away from the violence.”

Nikki Jefford, et al; Once Upon A Quest; Fiddlehead Press; 2018.

