|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Aug 25, 2022This week’s theme
Movies that became words
This week’s words
rashomon
King Kong
Mad Max
Poster: Kennedy Miller Mitchell / IMDb
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Mad Max
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Dystopian, post-apocalyptic, anarchic.
ETYMOLOGY:
After the 1979 film Mad Max and its sequels that portray a world marked by anarchy and extreme violence. Earliest documented use: 1986.
USAGE:
“For the humans who survived, it’s turned into a Mad Max, dog-eat-dog nightmare, while shifters and wizards have forged communities in the forest away from the violence.”
Nikki Jefford, et al; Once Upon A Quest; Fiddlehead Press; 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We have met the enemy and he is us. -Walt Kelly, cartoonist (25 Aug 1913-1973)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith