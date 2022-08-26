

Aug 26, 2022 This week’s theme

Movies that became words



This week’s words

groundhog day

rashomon

King Kong

Mad Max

Godzilla



Poster: Jewell Enterprises / Wikimedia Movies that became words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Godzilla PRONUNCIATION: (GOD/guhd-zil-uh)

MEANING: noun:

1. Someone or something of enormous size.

2. Someone or something fierce, frightening, monstrous, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: After the 1954 Japanese film Gojira released in the US in 1956 as Godzilla. The film features an enormous dinosaur-like monster. Earliest documented use: 1965.

USAGE: “She’d had too much to drink. ... She’d known she would wake up with a Godzilla of a hangover.”

Candace Bushnell; Lipstick Jungle; Hyperion; 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In the new version of the law of supply and demand, jobs are so cheap -- as measured by the pay -- that a worker is encouraged to take on as many of them as she possibly can. -Barbara Ehrenreich, journalist and author (b. 26 Aug 1941)





