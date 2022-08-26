|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Aug 26, 2022
This week's theme
Movies that became words
This week’s words
groundhog day
rashomon
King Kong
Mad Max
Godzilla
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Godzilla
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Someone or something of enormous size.
2. Someone or something fierce, frightening, monstrous, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
After the 1954 Japanese film Gojira released in the US in 1956 as Godzilla. The film features an enormous dinosaur-like monster. Earliest documented use: 1965.
USAGE:
“She’d had too much to drink. ... She’d known she would wake up with a Godzilla of a hangover.”
Candace Bushnell; Lipstick Jungle; Hyperion; 2008.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In the new version of the law of supply and demand, jobs are so cheap -- as measured by the pay -- that a worker is encouraged to take on as many of them as she possibly can. -Barbara Ehrenreich, journalist and author (b. 26 Aug 1941)
