Aug 24, 2022
This week’s theme
Movies that became words

This week’s words
groundhog day
rashomon
King Kong
Poster: Wikimedia
with Anu Garg

King Kong

PRONUNCIATION:
(king KONG)

MEANING:
noun: Something or someone of great size, strength, etc.
adjective: Huge.

ETYMOLOGY:
After the title character of the 1933 film King Kong that depicts a huge ape-like monster. Earliest documented use: 1933.

USAGE:
“I am getting a King Kong headache, and if it holds true to form, we have about ten minutes to finish our business here, while I can still think.”
Christine Michels; A Season Of Miracles; Silhouette; 1998.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I cannot walk through the suburbs in the solitude of the night without thinking that the night pleases us because it suppresses idle details, just as our memory does. -Jorge Luis Borges, writer (24 Aug 1899-1986)

