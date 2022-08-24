

Movies that became words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



King Kong PRONUNCIATION: (king KONG)

MEANING: noun: Something or someone of great size, strength, etc.

adjective: Huge.

ETYMOLOGY: After the title character of the 1933 film King Kong that depicts a huge ape-like monster. Earliest documented use: 1933.

USAGE: “I am getting a King Kong headache, and if it holds true to form, we have about ten minutes to finish our business here, while I can still think.”

Christine Michels; A Season Of Miracles; Silhouette; 1998.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I cannot walk through the suburbs in the solitude of the night without thinking that the night pleases us because it suppresses idle details, just as our memory does. -Jorge Luis Borges, writer (24 Aug 1899-1986)





