Aug 24, 2022This week’s theme
Movies that became words
This week’s words
rashomon
King Kong
Poster: Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
King Kong
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Something or someone of great size, strength, etc.
adjective: Huge.
ETYMOLOGY:
After the title character of the 1933 film King Kong that depicts a huge ape-like monster. Earliest documented use: 1933.
USAGE:
“I am getting a King Kong headache, and if it holds true to form, we have about ten minutes to finish our business here, while I can still think.”
Christine Michels; A Season Of Miracles; Silhouette; 1998.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I cannot walk through the suburbs in the solitude of the night without thinking that the night pleases us because it suppresses idle details, just as our memory does. -Jorge Luis Borges, writer (24 Aug 1899-1986)
