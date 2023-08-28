  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Feb 24, 2026
lucid

PRONUNCIATION:
(LOO-sid)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Clear; easily understood.
2. Clearheaded, especially between periods of confusion.
3. Bright or shining

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin lucere (to shine), from lux (light). Ultimately from the Indo-European root leuk- (light) that is also the source of lunar, lunatic, light, lightning, lucid, illuminate, illustrate, translucent, lux, and lynx. Earliest documented use: 1581.

USAGE:
“In March, I explored Helen Buckler’s papers, which are stored at the Wisconsin Historical Society. ... Beneath dated language, her thinking is lucid.”
Jonathan Lethem; A Neighborhood, Authored; The New Yorker; Aug 28, 2023.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We're here to put a dent in the universe. -Steve Jobs, entrepreneur and inventor (24 Feb 1955-2011)

