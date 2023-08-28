

This week’s words

Words one letter apart A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



lucid PRONUNCIATION: (LOO-sid)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Clear; easily understood.

2. Clearheaded, especially between periods of confusion.

3. Bright or shining

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin lucere (to shine), from lux (light). Ultimately from the Indo-European root leuk- (light) that is also the source of lunar, lunatic, light, lightning, lucid, illuminate, illustrate, translucent, lux, and lynx. Earliest documented use: 1581.

USAGE:

"In March, I explored Helen Buckler's papers, which are stored at the Wisconsin Historical Society. ... Beneath dated language, her thinking is lucid."
Jonathan Lethem; A Neighborhood, Authored; The New Yorker; Aug 28, 2023.

