A.Word.A.Day
Feb 24, 2026This week’s theme
Words one letter apart
This week’s words
lucid
Morning Sun, c. 1952
Art: Edward Hopper
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
lucid
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Clear; easily understood.
2. Clearheaded, especially between periods of confusion.
3. Bright or shining
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin lucere (to shine), from lux (light). Ultimately from the Indo-European root leuk- (light) that is also the source of lunar, lunatic, light, lightning, lucid, illuminate, illustrate, translucent, lux, and lynx. Earliest documented use: 1581.
USAGE:
“In March, I explored Helen Buckler’s papers, which are stored at the Wisconsin Historical Society. ... Beneath dated language, her thinking is lucid.”
Jonathan Lethem; A Neighborhood, Authored; The New Yorker; Aug 28, 2023.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We're here to put a dent in the universe. -Steve Jobs, entrepreneur and inventor (24 Feb 1955-2011)
