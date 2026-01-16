

The Nightmare, c. 1781 Art: Henry Fuseli



incubus PRONUNCIATION: (IN-kyuh-buhs)

MEANING: noun:

1. An oppressive burden.

2. A nightmare.

3. A male demon believed to have sεx with sleeping women.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin incubare (to lie upon), from in- (upon) + cubare (to lie). Earliest documented use: 1275.

NOTES: The same Latin root incubare (to lie upon) gave us incubate (as in eggs) and the incubus. The counterpart of an incubus is a succubus, a female spirit said to visit sleeping men. That word comes from Latin succubare (to lie under), from sub- (under) + cubare (to lie).

Why didn’t the incubus and succubus keep each other busy and leave the rest of us alone?

USAGE:

Millie Cooke, et al; Sacked Jenrick Defects to Reform and Attacks Tories; The Independent (London, UK); Jan 16, 2026.



"'It is not weakening the Conservative Party at all, weak as it now is. It is ridding it of the incubus that has been destroying it,' [Dominic Grieve] insisted."
Millie Cooke, et al; Sacked Jenrick Defects to Reform and Attacks Tories; The Independent (London, UK); Jan 16, 2026.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The things we admire in men, kindness and generosity, openness, honesty, understanding and feeling are the concomitants of failure in our system. And those traits we detest, sharpness, greed, acquisitiveness, meanness, egotism and self-interest are the traits of success. And while men admire the quality of the first they love the produce of the second. -John Steinbeck, novelist, Nobel laureate (27 Feb 1902-1968)





