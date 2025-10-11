

mucid

lucid

sallow

fallow



Ploughed Fields, 1888 Art: Vincent van Gogh



fallow PRONUNCIATION: (FAL-oh)

MEANING: adj.: 1. Inactive or unproductive. 2. (Of land) left to lie idle for a season, sometimes after plowing. noun: 1. Land left to lie idle to restore its fertility. 2. The act of plowing land and leaving it unseeded. verb tr.: To leave unseeded.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English fealh (fallow land). Earliest documented use: before 1150.

USAGE:

Lulu Garcia-Navarro; 7 Questions With ... Reese Witherspoon; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Oct 11, 2025.



"[Y]ou were in a professionally fallow period, where you weren't creatively getting to do the things that you wanted to do. What did you learn about yourself in that period?"
Lulu Garcia-Navarro; 7 Questions With ... Reese Witherspoon; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Oct 11, 2025.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A compliment is something like a kiss through a veil. -Victor Hugo, poet, novelist, and dramatist (26 Feb 1802-1885)





