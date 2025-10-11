  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Feb 26, 2026
This week’s theme
Words one letter apart

This week’s words
Ploughed Fields, 1888
Art: Vincent van Gogh
fallow

PRONUNCIATION:
(FAL-oh)

MEANING:
adj.:1. Inactive or unproductive.
 2. (Of land) left to lie idle for a season, sometimes after plowing.
noun:1. Land left to lie idle to restore its fertility.
 2. The act of plowing land and leaving it unseeded.
verb tr.:To leave unseeded.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English fealh (fallow land). Earliest documented use: before 1150.

USAGE:
“[Y]ou were in a professionally fallow period, where you weren’t creatively getting to do the things that you wanted to do. What did you learn about yourself in that period?”
Lulu Garcia-Navarro; 7 Questions With ... Reese Witherspoon; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Oct 11, 2025.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A compliment is something like a kiss through a veil. -Victor Hugo, poet, novelist, and dramatist (26 Feb 1802-1885)

