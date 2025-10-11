|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Feb 26, 2026This week’s theme
Words one letter apart
This week’s words
lucid
sallow
fallow
Ploughed Fields, 1888
Art: Vincent van Gogh
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
fallow
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English fealh (fallow land). Earliest documented use: before 1150.
USAGE:
“[Y]ou were in a professionally fallow period, where you weren’t creatively getting to do the things that you wanted to do. What did you learn about yourself in that period?”
Lulu Garcia-Navarro; 7 Questions With ... Reese Witherspoon; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Oct 11, 2025.
See more usage examples of fallow in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A compliment is something like a kiss through a veil. -Victor Hugo, poet, novelist, and dramatist (26 Feb 1802-1885)
|
© 1994-2026 Wordsmith