Art: Egon Schiele



sallow PRONUNCIATION: (SAL-oh)

MEANING: adjective: Of a sickly yellowish or pale color.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English salu. Earliest documented use: before 1150.

USAGE:

Fintan O’Toole; World Has Never Needed Shaw the Sceptic More: Irish Times (Dublin); Oct 28, 2017.



And Shaw's fame and influence were not confined to the western world. He was also part of the public sphere in India and China. The great Chinese writer Lu Xun noted when Shaw visited Shanghai in 1933 how everyone was hoping he would endorse their own opinions: 'The lame hope he will advocate using crutches, those with scabies hope he will praise hat-wearing, those who use rouge hope he will taunt sallow-faced matrons."
Fintan O'Toole; World Has Never Needed Shaw the Sceptic More: Irish Times (Dublin); Oct 28, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: To be capable of embarrassment is the beginning of moral consciousness. Honor grows from qualms. -John Leonard, critic (25 Feb 1939-2008)





