|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Jan 17, 2018This week’s theme
Words of nautical origins
This week’s words
flotsam
leeway
Follow us on
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
leeway
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The amount of freedom to do something: margin or latitude.
ETYMOLOGY:
In nautical terminology, leeway is the sideways drift of a ship to leeward (away from wind). From Old English hleo (shelter) + way. Earliest documented use: 1669.
USAGE:
“And a lack of standard practices gives some firms leeway to cut corners.”
Companies’ Green Strategies; The Economist (London, UK); Jul 30, 2016.
See more usage examples of leeway in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If you or your parents are immigrants, know that you are part of a proud American tradition -- the infusion of new cultures, talents and ideas, generation after generation, that has made us the greatest country on earth. -Michelle Obama, lawyer, First Lady of the US (b. 17 Jan 1964)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith