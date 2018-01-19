|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 19, 2018This week’s theme
Words of nautical origins
This week’s words
copper-bottomed
flotsam
leeway
jetsam
groggy
Photo: Beth Jusino
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
groggy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Dazed, weak, or unsteady, as from lack of sleep, tiredness, sickness, intoxication, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Old Grog, nickname of Admiral Edward Vernon (1684-1757), who ordered diluted rum to be served to his sailors (and thus helped coin the term grog). The admiral earned the nickname from his habit of wearing a grogram cloak. Grogram is a coarse fabric of silk, wool, mohair, or a blend of them. The word grogram is from French gros grain (large grain or texture). Earliest documented use: 1770.
USAGE:
“It kept the kids awake at night and left them groggy all the next day at school.”
William B. McCloskey; Warriors: A Novel; Skyhorse Publishing; 2017.
See more usage examples of groggy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:On stage, I make love to 25,000 different people, then I go home alone. -Janis Joplin, singer-songwriter (19 Jan 1943-1970)
