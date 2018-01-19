

groggy PRONUNCIATION: (GROG-ee)

MEANING: adjective: Dazed, weak, or unsteady, as from lack of sleep, tiredness, sickness, intoxication, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: After Old Grog, nickname of Admiral Edward Vernon (1684-1757), who ordered diluted rum to be served to his sailors (and thus helped coin the term grog ). The admiral earned the nickname from his habit of wearing a grogram cloak. Grogram is a coarse fabric of silk, wool, mohair, or a blend of them. The word grogram is from French gros grain (large grain or texture). Earliest documented use: 1770.

USAGE:

William B. McCloskey; Warriors: A Novel; Skyhorse Publishing; 2017.



See more usage examples of groggy in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

