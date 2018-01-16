|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 16, 2018This week’s theme
Words of nautical origins
This week’s words
flotsam
Photo: Ludvigem
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
flotsam
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Goods found floating after a shipwreck.
2. People or things considered useless or unimportant.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French floter (to float). Ultimately from the Indo-European root pleu- (to flow), which is also the source of flow, float, flit, fly, flutter, pulmonary, pneumonia, pluvial, and fletcher. Earliest documented use: 1607.
USAGE:
“Lawrence momentarily regretted having damaged the book, but he didn’t bother picking it up. It could join the collection of flotsam on the floor.”
Cat Sebastian; The Lawrence Browne Affair; Avon; 2017.
