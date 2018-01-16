

flotsam PRONUNCIATION: (FLOT-suhm)

MEANING: noun:

1. Goods found floating after a shipwreck.

2. People or things considered useless or unimportant.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French floter (to float). Ultimately from the Indo-European root pleu- (to flow), which is also the source of flow, float, flit, fly, flutter, pulmonary, pneumonia, pluvial , and fletcher . Earliest documented use: 1607.

USAGE:

Cat Sebastian; The Lawrence Browne Affair; Avon; 2017.



"Lawrence momentarily regretted having damaged the book, but he didn't bother picking it up. It could join the collection of flotsam on the floor."
Cat Sebastian; The Lawrence Browne Affair; Avon; 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Be kind to thy father, for when thou wert young, / Who loved thee so fondly as he? / He caught the first accents that fell from thy tongue, / And joined in thy innocent glee. -Margaret Courtney, poet (1822-1862)





