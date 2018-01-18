  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives


 words
Jan 18, 2018
This week’s theme
Words of nautical origins

This week’s words
copper-bottomed
flotsam
leeway
jetsam
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

jetsam

PRONUNCIATION:
(JET-suhm)

MEANING:
noun:
1. Goods thrown overboard to lighten a ship in distress.
2. Discarded material, debris, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
An alteration of the word jettison. Earlier, jettison was the act of throwing goods overboard to lighten a ship in distress. From Latin jactare (to throw), frequentative of jacere (to throw). Earliest documented use: 1491.

USAGE:
“I yearn to be of the stars. We are all stardust, after all, having been created from jetsam of the Big Bang.”
A.J. Ullman; Drifting Falling; Moonshine Cove Publishing; 2017.

See more usage examples of jetsam in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Only the madman is absolutely sure. -Robert Anton Wilson, novelist (18 Jan 1932-2007)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith