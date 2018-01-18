words

jetsam PRONUNCIATION: (JET-suhm)

MEANING: noun:

1. Goods thrown overboard to lighten a ship in distress.

2. Discarded material, debris, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: An alteration of the word jettison. Earlier, jettison was the act of throwing goods overboard to lighten a ship in distress. From Latin jactare (to throw), frequentative of jacere (to throw). Earliest documented use: 1491.

USAGE:

A.J. Ullman; Drifting Falling; Moonshine Cove Publishing; 2017.



See more usage examples of “I yearn to be of the stars. We are all stardust, after all, having been created from jetsam of the Big Bang.”A.J. Ullman;; Moonshine Cove Publishing; 2017.See more usage examples of jetsam in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Only the madman is absolutely sure. -Robert Anton Wilson, novelist (18 Jan 1932-2007)





