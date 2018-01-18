|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Jan 18, 2018This week’s theme
Words of nautical origins
This week’s words
flotsam
leeway
jetsam
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
jetsam
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Goods thrown overboard to lighten a ship in distress.
2. Discarded material, debris, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
An alteration of the word jettison. Earlier, jettison was the act of throwing goods overboard to lighten a ship in distress. From Latin jactare (to throw), frequentative of jacere (to throw). Earliest documented use: 1491.
USAGE:
“I yearn to be of the stars. We are all stardust, after all, having been created from jetsam of the Big Bang.”
A.J. Ullman; Drifting Falling; Moonshine Cove Publishing; 2017.
See more usage examples of jetsam in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Only the madman is absolutely sure. -Robert Anton Wilson, novelist (18 Jan 1932-2007)
|
