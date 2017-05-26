  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

May 26, 2017
This week’s theme
Words borrowed from German

This week’s words
gemutlich
anschauung
gesellschaft
gesamtkunstwerk
krummholz

krummholz
with Anu Garg

krummholz

PRONUNCIATION:
(KROOM-holts)

MEANING:
noun: Stunted trees near the timber line on a mountain.

ETYMOLOGY:
From German, from krumm (crooked) + Holz (wood). Earliest documented use: 1908.

USAGE:
“Contorted spiky krummholz and tangled alder grew close to the water’s edge.”
Julian May; Jack the Bodiless; Del Rey; 1991.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A man that is ashamed of passions that are natural and reasonable is generally proud of those that are shameful and silly. -Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, author (26 May 1689-1762)

