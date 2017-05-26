|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Home
|
May 26, 2017This week’s theme
Words borrowed from German
This week’s words
gemutlich
anschauung
gesellschaft
gesamtkunstwerk
krummholz
Photo: Bryce Bradford
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
krummholz
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Stunted trees near the timber line on a mountain.
ETYMOLOGY:
From German, from krumm (crooked) + Holz (wood). Earliest documented use: 1908.
USAGE:
“Contorted spiky krummholz and tangled alder grew close to the water’s edge.”
Julian May; Jack the Bodiless; Del Rey; 1991.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A man that is ashamed of passions that are natural and reasonable is generally proud of those that are shameful and silly. -Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, author (26 May 1689-1762)
