

May 26, 2017 This week’s theme

Words borrowed from German



This week’s words

gemutlich

anschauung

gesellschaft

gesamtkunstwerk

krummholz



Photo: Bryce Bradford Words borrowed from German A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



krummholz PRONUNCIATION: (KROOM-holts)

MEANING: noun: Stunted trees near the timber line on a mountain.

ETYMOLOGY: From German, from krumm (crooked) + Holz (wood). Earliest documented use: 1908.

USAGE: “Contorted spiky krummholz and tangled alder grew close to the water’s edge.”

Julian May; Jack the Bodiless; Del Rey; 1991.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A man that is ashamed of passions that are natural and reasonable is generally proud of those that are shameful and silly. -Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, author (26 May 1689-1762)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



