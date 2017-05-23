

May 23, 2017 This week’s theme

Words borrowed from German



This week’s words

gemutlich

anschauung



Internet Anagram Server

I, Rearrangement Servant Words borrowed from German A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



anschauung PRONUNCIATION: (AHN-shou-uhng)

MEANING: noun:

1. Intuition.

2. Outlook, attitude, opinion, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From German Anschauung (view, contemplation, perception), from anschauen (to look at), from an- (at) + schauen (to look). Earliest documented use: 1820. Also see weltanschauung

USAGE: “You, through your knowledge and insight -- your Anschauung -- you can help people.”

H. Andrew Lynch; The Superhero’s Closet; Xlibris; 2006.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A house is no home unless it contains food and fire for the mind as well as the body. -Margaret Fuller, author, critic, and women's rights advocate (23 May 1810-1850)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



