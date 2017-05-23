|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
May 23, 2017
This week's theme
Words borrowed from German
This week’s words
anschauung
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
anschauung
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Intuition.
2. Outlook, attitude, opinion, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From German Anschauung (view, contemplation, perception), from anschauen (to look at), from an- (at) + schauen (to look). Earliest documented use: 1820. Also see weltanschauung.
USAGE:
“You, through your knowledge and insight -- your Anschauung -- you can help people.”
H. Andrew Lynch; The Superhero’s Closet; Xlibris; 2006.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A house is no home unless it contains food and fire for the mind as well as the body. -Margaret Fuller, author, critic, and women's rights advocate (23 May 1810-1850)
|
© 1994-2017 Wordsmith