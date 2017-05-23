  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
May 23, 2017
This week’s theme
Words borrowed from German

This week’s words
gemutlich
anschauung
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

anschauung

PRONUNCIATION:
(AHN-shou-uhng)

MEANING:
noun:
1. Intuition.
2. Outlook, attitude, opinion, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From German Anschauung (view, contemplation, perception), from anschauen (to look at), from an- (at) + schauen (to look). Earliest documented use: 1820. Also see weltanschauung.

USAGE:
“You, through your knowledge and insight -- your Anschauung -- you can help people.”
H. Andrew Lynch; The Superhero’s Closet; Xlibris; 2006.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A house is no home unless it contains food and fire for the mind as well as the body. -Margaret Fuller, author, critic, and women's rights advocate (23 May 1810-1850)

