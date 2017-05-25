|
A.Word.A.Day
May 25, 2017This week’s theme
Words borrowed from German
This week’s words
anschauung
gesellschaft
gesamtkunstwerk
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
gesamtkunstwerk
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A work of art that makes use of many different art forms.
ETYMOLOGY:
From German Gesamtkunstwerk (total artwork), from gesamt (total, whole) + Kunst (art) + Werk (work). Earliest documented use: 1939.
NOTES:
The concept is Gesamtkunstwerk is associated with the composer Richard Wagner who described it in a series of essays in an attempt to synthesize music, drama, dance, poetry, etc.
USAGE:
“Here all the arts were to amalgamate into one gigantic Gesamtkunstwerk: music, voice, song, dance, color, scent.”
Marjana Gaponenko; Who is Martha?; New Vessel Press; 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The true test of a civilization is, not the census, nor the size of the cities, nor the crops -- no, but the kind of man the country turns out. -Ralph Waldo Emerson, essayist (25 May 1803-1882)
