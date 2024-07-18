|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jul 18, 2024This week’s theme
Whose what?
This week’s words
Parkinson's law
Barney's bull
John Thomson's man
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
John Thomson’s man
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A man excessively submissive to his woman.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin. Perhaps the original form was Joan Thomson’s man. Earliest documented use: 1513. Some other adjectives to describe such a man are uxorious and henpecked.
USAGE:
“You know what they call you, don’t you? I hear it because they forget I’m your son sometimes. A John Thomson’s man. Someone who’s given up being a man in his own house.”
Robert Crichton; The Camerons; Knopf; 1972.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If you want to make peace with your enemy, you have to work with your enemy. Then he becomes your partner. -Nelson Mandela, activist, South African president, Nobel laureate (18 Jul 1918-2013)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith