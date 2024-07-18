A.Word.A.Day

John Thomson’s man

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: A man excessively submissive to his woman.

ETYMOLOGY:

Of uncertain origin. Perhaps the original form was Joan Thomson’s man. Earliest documented use: 1513. Some other adjectives to describe such a man are uxorious and henpecked

USAGE:

“You know what they call you, don’t you? I hear it because they forget I’m your son sometimes. A John Thomson’s man. Someone who’s given up being a man in his own house.”

Robert Crichton; The Camerons; Knopf; 1972.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: