henpeck PRONUNCIATION: (HEN-pek)

MEANING: verb tr.: To criticize, nag, pester, etc. in a persistent manner.

ETYMOLOGY: The word hen has been used for a woman or a girl for a long time (1555). So has the verb peck for nagging (1641). Earliest documented use for the verb henpeck: 1677.

NOTES: The word is often used in reference to a wife nagging her husband. A henpecked husband is one considered subservient to his wife and a chickenpecked parent is one nagged, harassed, or bullied by a child.

USAGE:

Christina Jedra; Smith to Ask for Cameras on ‘Hot Spots’; Maryland Gazette (Glen Burnie); Oct 31, 2015.



“‘You don’t have anyone to henpeck at home, so you’re taking it out on me.’

‘How do you know I don’t have anyone to henpeck?’ Marybeth asked him flippantly. ‘I only said I wasn’t married. Now, are you going to behave or not?’”

Pamela Toth; A Warming Trend; Silhouette Books; 1992.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: To move freely you must be deeply rooted. -Bella Lewitzky, dancer (13 Jan 1916-2004)





