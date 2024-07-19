|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 19, 2024
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
collier’s faith
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Unreasonable faith; blind faith.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin fides carbonarii (collier’s faith), from German köhlerglaube (collier’s faith). The term may have arisen from the dangerous and uncertain nature of coal mining. Earliest documented use: 1680.
USAGE:
“Our love for art might inspire in us a collier’s faith to say what others have said before and will say again after us. Namely that even if the situation is ominous, and even if we’re very poor &c. &c., yet we firmly concentrate on one single thing, on painting, naturally.” [Van Gogh writing to his brother Theo, circa Nov 8, 1883]
Patrick Grant; Reading Vincent van Gogh: A Thematic Guide to the Letters; 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I'm fed up to the ears with old men dreaming up wars for young men to die in. -George McGovern, senator, author, professor, and WWII pilot (19 Jul 1922-2012)
