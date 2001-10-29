  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jul 16, 2024
Whose what?

Parkinson's law
with Anu Garg

Parkinson’s law

PRONUNCIATION:
(PAHR-kin-suhnz law)

MEANING:
noun: The observation that work expands to fill the time available.

ETYMOLOGY:
After C. Northcote Parkinson (1909-1993), author and historian, who first articulated this observation in 1955 in an article in The Economist. Earliest documented use: 1955.

NOTES:
Parkinson’s Law is often applied to time management, but it can be generalized. Move into a bigger house, and you eventually acquire more stuff to fill it. Overbudget a project, and chances are it’ll use all the funds (and still go over budget).

USAGE:
“By some creepy Parkinson’s Law, anxiety expanded to fill the time available, especially the television time.”
Hendrik Hertzberg; The Talk of the Town; The New Yorker; Oct 29, 2001.

“Greta drove; I sat next to her, and the Oozer, in a spatial variation on Parkinson’s Law, contrived to fill the back seat on his own.”
Hugh Leonard; A Wild People; Methuen; 2001.

See more usage examples of Parkinson’s law in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Every student needs someone who says, simply, "You mean something. You count." -Tony Kushner, playwright (b. 16 Jul 1956)

