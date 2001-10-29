

Parkinson’s law PRONUNCIATION: (PAHR-kin-suhnz law)

MEANING: noun: The observation that work expands to fill the time available.

ETYMOLOGY: After C. Northcote Parkinson (1909-1993), author and historian, who first articulated this observation in 1955 in an article in The Economist. Earliest documented use: 1955.

NOTES: Parkinson’s Law is often applied to time management, but it can be generalized. Move into a bigger house, and you eventually acquire more stuff to fill it. Overbudget a project, and chances are it’ll use all the funds (and still go over budget).

USAGE:

Hendrik Hertzberg; The Talk of the Town; The New Yorker; Oct 29, 2001.



“Greta drove; I sat next to her, and the Oozer, in a spatial variation on Parkinson’s Law, contrived to fill the back seat on his own.”

Hugh Leonard; A Wild People; Methuen; 2001.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Every student needs someone who says, simply, "You mean something. You count." -Tony Kushner, playwright (b. 16 Jul 1956)





