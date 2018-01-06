

interlard PRONUNCIATION: (in-tuhr-LAHRD)

MEANING: verb tr.: To mix, insert, or intersperse, especially with something extraneous.

ETYMOLOGY: From French entrelarder (to interlard), from entre (inter-) + larder (to lard), from Latin laridum (bacon fat). Earliest documented use: 1533.

NOTES: Originally, to interlard was to mix layers of bacon or fat with other meat. Over time, the term began to be used metaphorically. For example, to interlard a speech with jokes.

USAGE:

The Kudos of Kodo; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 6, 2018.



The Kudos of Kodo; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 6, 2018.

