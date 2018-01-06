|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 20, 2023This week’s theme
Words derived from food
This week’s words
appanage
cake eater
grubstake
applesauce
interlard
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
interlard
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To mix, insert, or intersperse, especially with something extraneous.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French entrelarder (to interlard), from entre (inter-) + larder (to lard), from Latin laridum (bacon fat). Earliest documented use: 1533.
NOTES:
Originally, to interlard was to mix layers of bacon or fat with other meat. Over time, the term began to be used metaphorically. For example, to interlard a speech with jokes.
USAGE:
“Kodo programmes are sometimes interlarded with Japanese folk music on flute and zither, but this time their show will reflect a return to basics.”
The Kudos of Kodo; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 6, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Every great advance in science has issued from a new audacity of imagination. -John Dewey, philosopher, psychologist, and educational reformer (20 Oct 1859-1952)
