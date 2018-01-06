  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Oct 20, 2023
This week’s theme
Words derived from food

This week’s words
appanage
cake eater
grubstake
applesauce
interlard

interlard
Illustration: Anu Garg × DALL·E
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

interlard

PRONUNCIATION:
(in-tuhr-LAHRD)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To mix, insert, or intersperse, especially with something extraneous.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French entrelarder (to interlard), from entre (inter-) + larder (to lard), from Latin laridum (bacon fat). Earliest documented use: 1533.

NOTES:
Originally, to interlard was to mix layers of bacon or fat with other meat. Over time, the term began to be used metaphorically. For example, to interlard a speech with jokes.

USAGE:
“Kodo programmes are sometimes interlarded with Japanese folk music on flute and zither, but this time their show will reflect a return to basics.”
The Kudos of Kodo; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 6, 2018.

See more usage examples of interlard in Vocabulary.com's dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Every great advance in science has issued from a new audacity of imagination. -John Dewey, philosopher, psychologist, and educational reformer (20 Oct 1859-1952)

