Oct 17, 2023This week’s theme
Words derived from food
This week’s words
cake eater
In recent times, the 1994 film D2: The Mighty Ducks popularized the term
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cake eater
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A self-indulgent person who leads a life of ease and pleasure.
2. A ladies’ man.
ETYMOLOGY:
From cake, from Old Norse kaka + eater, from eat, from Old English etan. Earliest documented use: 1791.
NOTES:
If the poor peasants don’t have bread, “Let them eat cake.” The French queen Marie Antoinette (1755-1793) never said those words, but her name is forever connected with them. They symbolize a disregard for the struggles of the less fortunate, much like the term cake eater. Traditionally, cake is not an everyday sustenance but a symbol of indulgence. A piece of cake metaphorically represents something easily achieved, and a similar term, cakewalk, refers to a competition or task easily won or accomplished.
USAGE:
“Always be suspicious of a player whose mom or dad carries his or her gear. They’re likely cake eaters.”
Caroline Akervik; Christmas Comeback (to Me); Melange Books; 2020.
“The rules: ‘Don’t fall for the slick, dandified cake eater -- the unpolished gold of a real man is worth more than the gloss of a lounge lizard.’”
John Kelly; Anti-Flirt Club in 1923; The Washington Post; Apr 20, 2021.
