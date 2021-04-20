

cake eater PRONUNCIATION: (KAYK ee-tuhr)

MEANING: noun:

1. A self-indulgent person who leads a life of ease and pleasure.

2. A ladies’ man.

ETYMOLOGY: From cake, from Old Norse kaka + eater, from eat, from Old English etan. Earliest documented use: 1791.

NOTES: If the poor peasants don’t have bread, “Let them eat cake.” The French queen Marie Antoinette (1755-1793) never said those words, but her name is forever connected with them. They symbolize a disregard for the struggles of the less fortunate, much like the term cake eater. Traditionally, cake is not an everyday sustenance but a symbol of indulgence. A piece of cake metaphorically represents something easily achieved, and a similar term, cakewalk , refers to a competition or task easily won or accomplished.

USAGE: “Always be suspicious of a player whose mom or dad carries his or her gear. They’re likely cake eaters.”

Caroline Akervik; Christmas Comeback (to Me); Melange Books; 2020.



“The rules: ‘Don’t fall for the slick, dandified cake eater -- the unpolished gold of a real man is worth more than the gloss of a lounge lizard.’”

John Kelly; Anti-Flirt Club in 1923; The Washington Post; Apr 20, 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Don't be seduced into thinking that that which does not make a profit is without value. -Arthur Miller, playwright and essayist (17 Oct 1915-2005)





