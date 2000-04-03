

applesauce PRONUNCIATION: (AP-uhl-saws)

MEANING: noun: Nonsense; lies.

ETYMOLOGY: From applesauce, made from puréed apples, often sweetened and spiced. Earliest documented use: 1672, metaphorically from 1920s.

NOTES: It’s not known what the humble applesauce did to deserve to become associated with balderdash. If it’s any consolation, other food-related terms are often used as synonyms for nonsense, such as baloney and banana oil . Some other terms made with apple as an ingredient are apple-polish apple knocker , and apple of one’s eye.

USAGE:

Cam Cole; Cujo Puts the Fear Into the Sens; National Post (Don Mills, Canada); Apr 3, 2000.



See more usage examples of applesauce in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The same people who can deny others everything are famous for refusing themselves nothing. -Leigh Hunt, poet and essayist (19 Oct 1784-1859)





