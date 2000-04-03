|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 19, 2023This week’s theme
Words derived from food
This week’s words
cake eater
grubstake
applesauce
“Daddy, where does applesauce come from?”
Image: Cheezburger
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
applesauce
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Nonsense; lies.
ETYMOLOGY:
From applesauce, made from puréed apples, often sweetened and spiced. Earliest documented use: 1672, metaphorically from 1920s.
NOTES:
It’s not known what the humble applesauce did to deserve to become associated with balderdash. If it’s any consolation, other food-related terms are often used as synonyms for nonsense, such as baloney and banana oil. Some other terms made with apple as an ingredient are apple-polish, apple knocker, and apple of one’s eye.
USAGE:
“The foreshadowing, as it were -- comes true, or turns out to be pure applesauce.”
Cam Cole; Cujo Puts the Fear Into the Sens; National Post (Don Mills, Canada); Apr 3, 2000.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The same people who can deny others everything are famous for refusing themselves nothing. -Leigh Hunt, poet and essayist (19 Oct 1784-1859)
