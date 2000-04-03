  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Oct 19, 2023
This week’s theme
Words derived from food

This week’s words
appanage
cake eater
grubstake
applesauce
applesauce
“Daddy, where does applesauce come from?”
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

applesauce

PRONUNCIATION:
(AP-uhl-saws)

MEANING:
noun: Nonsense; lies.

ETYMOLOGY:
From applesauce, made from puréed apples, often sweetened and spiced. Earliest documented use: 1672, metaphorically from 1920s.

NOTES:
It’s not known what the humble applesauce did to deserve to become associated with balderdash. If it’s any consolation, other food-related terms are often used as synonyms for nonsense, such as baloney and banana oil. Some other terms made with apple as an ingredient are apple-polish, apple knocker, and apple of one’s eye.

USAGE:
“The foreshadowing, as it were -- comes true, or turns out to be pure applesauce.”
Cam Cole; Cujo Puts the Fear Into the Sens; National Post (Don Mills, Canada); Apr 3, 2000.

See more usage examples of applesauce in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The same people who can deny others everything are famous for refusing themselves nothing. -Leigh Hunt, poet and essayist (19 Oct 1784-1859)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith