grubstake PRONUNCIATION: (GRUHB-stayk)

MEANING: noun: 1. Funds supplied for launching an enterprise in return for a share of the profits. 2. Money or other assistance provided to sustain someone in difficult circumstances. verb tr.: To supply with funds.

ETYMOLOGY: From grub (food) + stake (share). The term has origins in gold mining, where miners would get investors to fund their efforts in return for a cut of the profits. Earliest documented use: 1863.

Sean Silcoff; Two Small Fish Aims to Take Big Bite of Tech Market With New Venture Fund; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Oct 4, 2022.



“If Bezos had any particular ingenuity, it was in realizing that not only could Amazon avoid paying taxes to get a leg up over its competitors, but it could rely on witless local, state, and federal government representatives to actively grubstake the company’s growth. As a result, in 2018 Amazon contributed $0 in corporate tax on $11 billion in profit, and actually bagged a $129 million tax rebate. ‘[F]rom 2009 to 2018, the company paid an effective tax rate of 3 percent on profits totaling $26.5 billion’ writes MacGillis. Amazon wove a new social fabric by threading an astonishing number of loopholes in the American tax system.”

Alexander Sammon; In Bezosworld; The American Prospect (Princeton, New Jersey); Mar/Apr 2021.



What I like in a good author isn't what he says, but what he whispers. -Logan Pearsall Smith, essayist (18 Oct 1865-1946)





