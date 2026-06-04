

Jun 4, 2026 This week’s theme

Book titles that became words



This week’s words

brave new world

deipnosophist

Lord of the Flies

Hudibrastic



Title page of the 1674 collected edition of parts I & II of Hudibras Image: Wikimedia

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Hudibrastic PRONUNCIATION: (hyoo-duh-BRAS-tik)

MEANING: adjective: Mock-heroic; playfully burlesque or satirical.

noun: A piece of verse or writing in this style.

ETYMOLOGY: After Hudibras (published in three parts in 1663, 1664, and 1678), a mock-heroic satirical poem by Samuel Butler. Earliest documented use: 1712.

NOTES: Butler’s Hudibras follows a pompous knight and his squire through comic misadventures, satirizing the religious and political quarrels of his time. Its rollicking style gave us the word Hudibrastic to describe a mock-heroic verse, often in rhyming eight-syllable couplets.

USAGE:

John Barth; Sot-Weed Factor; Doubleday; 1960. “But so far from writing a panegyric , he would scourge the Province with the lash of a Hudibrastic as a harlot is scourged at the public post.”John Barth;; Doubleday; 1960.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Live a balanced life. Learn some and think some, and draw and paint and sing and dance and play and work every day some. -Robert Fulghum, author (b. 4 Jun 1937)





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