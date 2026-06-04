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Jun 4, 2026This week’s theme
Book titles that became words
This week’s words
deipnosophist
Lord of the Flies
Hudibrastic
Title page of the 1674 collected edition of parts I & II of Hudibras
Image: Wikimedia
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Hudibrastic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Mock-heroic; playfully burlesque or satirical.
noun: A piece of verse or writing in this style.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Hudibras (published in three parts in 1663, 1664, and 1678), a mock-heroic satirical poem by Samuel Butler. Earliest documented use: 1712.
NOTES:
Butler’s Hudibras follows a pompous knight and his squire through comic misadventures, satirizing the religious and political quarrels of his time. Its rollicking style gave us the word Hudibrastic to describe a mock-heroic verse, often in rhyming eight-syllable couplets.
USAGE:
“But so far from writing a panegyric, he would scourge the Province with the lash of a Hudibrastic as a harlot is scourged at the public post.”
John Barth; Sot-Weed Factor; Doubleday; 1960.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Live a balanced life. Learn some and think some, and draw and paint and sing and dance and play and work every day some. -Robert Fulghum, author (b. 4 Jun 1937)
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