

Aug 29, 2017 This week’s theme

Linked words



This week’s words

gung ho

ho-hum



Truth in advertising? Photo: Adam Fagen Linked words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



ho-hum PRONUNCIATION: (HO-huhm)

MEANING: interjection: An expression of boredom, indifference, or resignation.

adjective: Boring; dull; routine.

ETYMOLOGY: Perhaps of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1924.

USAGE:

Welcome Summer Tastes with Different Fresh Herbs; The Coloradoan (Fort Collins, Colorado); May 24, 2017.



See more usage examples of “Elevate your summer salads from ho-hum to sublime with the addition of torn fresh basil, mint, or cilantro.”Welcome Summer Tastes with Different Fresh Herbs;(Fort Collins, Colorado); May 24, 2017.See more usage examples of ho-hum in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The actions of men are the best interpreters of their thoughts. -John Locke, philosopher (29 Aug 1632-1704)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



