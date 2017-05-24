  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 29, 2017
This week’s theme
Linked words

This week’s words
gung ho
ho-hum
Ho-Hum Motel
Truth in advertising?
Photo: Adam Fagen
ho-hum

PRONUNCIATION:
(HO-huhm)

MEANING:
interjection: An expression of boredom, indifference, or resignation.
adjective: Boring; dull; routine.

ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1924.

USAGE:
“Elevate your summer salads from ho-hum to sublime with the addition of torn fresh basil, mint, or cilantro.”
Welcome Summer Tastes with Different Fresh Herbs; The Coloradoan (Fort Collins, Colorado); May 24, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The actions of men are the best interpreters of their thoughts. -John Locke, philosopher (29 Aug 1632-1704)

