Aug 29, 2017This week’s theme
Linked words
This week’s words
ho-hum
Truth in advertising?
Photo: Adam Fagen
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
ho-hum
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
interjection: An expression of boredom, indifference, or resignation.
adjective: Boring; dull; routine.
ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1924.
USAGE:
“Elevate your summer salads from ho-hum to sublime with the addition of torn fresh basil, mint, or cilantro.”
Welcome Summer Tastes with Different Fresh Herbs; The Coloradoan (Fort Collins, Colorado); May 24, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The actions of men are the best interpreters of their thoughts. -John Locke, philosopher (29 Aug 1632-1704)
