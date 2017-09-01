

This week’s words

gung ho

ho-hum

humbug

bugbear

bear leader



The Bear and Bear Leader - Passing the Hotel D'Angleterre, 1776 Art: Thomas Rowlandson



bear leader PRONUNCIATION: (bair LEED-uhr)

MEANING: noun: A tutor who travels with a young man.

ETYMOLOGY: From allusion to a literal bear leader, a man who led a muzzled bear from place to place to perform in the streets. Earliest documented use: 1749.

USAGE:

Giovanna Summerfield and Lisa Downward; New Perspectives on the European Bildungsroman; Continuum; 2010. “The description of the relation between the bear leader and his protege is quite entertaining.”Giovanna Summerfield and Lisa Downward;; Continuum; 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It seems like the less a statesman amounts to, the more he adores the flag. -Kin Hubbard, humorist (1 Sep 1868-1930)





