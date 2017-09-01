|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Home
|
Sep 1, 2017This week’s theme
Linked words
This week’s words
gung ho
ho-hum
humbug
bugbear
bear leader
The Bear and Bear Leader - Passing the Hotel D’Angleterre, 1776
Art: Thomas Rowlandson
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
bear leader
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A tutor who travels with a young man.
ETYMOLOGY:
From allusion to a literal bear leader, a man who led a muzzled bear from place to place to perform in the streets. Earliest documented use: 1749.
USAGE:
“The description of the relation between the bear leader and his protege is quite entertaining.”
Giovanna Summerfield and Lisa Downward; New Perspectives on the European Bildungsroman; Continuum; 2010.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It seems like the less a statesman amounts to, the more he adores the flag. -Kin Hubbard, humorist (1 Sep 1868-1930)
