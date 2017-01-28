

bugbear PRONUNCIATION: (BUHG-bair)

MEANING: noun: A source of fear, problem, anxiety, or annoyance.

ETYMOLOGY: A bugbear is an imaginary creature, invoked to frighten unruly children. From bug (hobgoblin) + bear, from Old English bera, ultimately from the Indo-European root bher- (bright, brown), which also gave us brown, bruin, brunet/brunette, burnish, and berserk. Earliest documented use: 1552.

Cheah Ui-Hoon; Cutting Edge Beauty; The Business Times (Singapore); Jan 28, 2017.



Dr Wu says there are multiple reasons for the slowdown ... The biggest bugbear is the guidelines against doctors advertising here, with the greatest impact coming from the ban on the use of 'before and after' pictures.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The greatest sign of success for a teacher is to be able to say, "The children are now working as if I did not exist." -Maria Montessori, educator (31 Aug 1870-1952)





