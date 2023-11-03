|
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
high-grade
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Of high quality, amount, or degree.
verb intr.: To steal, especially by taking high-quality parts from something.
ETYMOLOGY:
From high, from Old English heah + grade, from French grade, from Latin gradus (degree). Earliest documented use: 1826, for verb: 1904.
NOTES:
Working in mines is hazardous, back-breaking work with poor wages. Some miners at the time this word became verbed didn’t feel any qualms about pocketing high-grade ore. Over time the term generalized to any instance of taking high-quality products from a place leaving lower-quality products behind, for example, in fishing, logging, etc.
USAGE:
“As we high-graded shrimp out of the stir-fry and then downed a quart of mint-chip ice cream, I see Kenny’s boyish grin unleashed from its constantly niggling awareness of his lesser status in my life.”
Lee Goodman; Indefensible; Atria; 2014.
“Even now, the men high-graded the best cuts of meat from whatever animal, fish, or bird they caught and threw the rest carelessly into the bush around the cabin.”
Hap Wilson; Dance of the Deadmen; FriesenPress; 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The sons of torture victims make good terrorists. -Andre Malraux, novelist, adventurer, art historian, and statesman (3 Nov 1901-1976)
