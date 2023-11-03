

primary

rollercoaster

wimple

sojourn

high-grade



high-grade PRONUNCIATION: (hy-grayd)

MEANING: adjective: Of high quality, amount, or degree.

verb intr.: To steal, especially by taking high-quality parts from something.

ETYMOLOGY: From high, from Old English heah + grade, from French grade, from Latin gradus (degree). Earliest documented use: 1826, for verb: 1904.

NOTES: Working in mines is hazardous, back-breaking work with poor wages. Some miners at the time this word became verbed didn’t feel any qualms about pocketing high-grade ore. Over time the term generalized to any instance of taking high-quality products from a place leaving lower-quality products behind, for example, in fishing, logging, etc.

USAGE:

Lee Goodman; Indefensible; Atria; 2014.



“Even now, the men high-graded the best cuts of meat from whatever animal, fish, or bird they caught and threw the rest carelessly into the bush around the cabin.”

Hap Wilson; Dance of the Deadmen; FriesenPress; 2019.



