A.Word.A.Day
Oct 31, 2023
Is it a noun, adjective, or verb?
This week’s words
rollercoaster
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
rollercoaster
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Something marked by sudden and sharp shifts in circumstances.
adjective: Marked by sudden, extreme changes.
verb intr.: To go through extreme and abrupt changes.
ETYMOLOGY:
After rollercoaster, a thrill ride that typically travels at a high speed along a path marked by sharp curves and steep inclines. Earliest documented use: 1883, for verb: 1931.
USAGE:
“[Akihiko Shiota] trademark to date is an unsentimental but deep sympathy with the rollercoastering emotions of teenagers and children.”
Amy Taubin; Man of the Moment: Actor Koji Yakusho; Film Comment (New York); Jan/Feb 2002.
See more usage examples of roller coaster in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Fatalism is the lazy man's way of accepting the inevitable. -Natalie Clifford Barney, poet, playwright, and novelist (31 Oct 1876-1972)
