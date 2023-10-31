

Oct 31, 2023 This week’s theme

rollercoaster PRONUNCIATION: (ROH-luhr-koh-stuhr)

MEANING: noun: Something marked by sudden and sharp shifts in circumstances.

adjective: Marked by sudden, extreme changes.

verb intr.: To go through extreme and abrupt changes.

ETYMOLOGY: After rollercoaster, a thrill ride that typically travels at a high speed along a path marked by sharp curves and steep inclines. Earliest documented use: 1883, for verb: 1931.

USAGE:

Amy Taubin; Man of the Moment: Actor Koji Yakusho; Film Comment (New York); Jan/Feb 2002.



See more usage examples of “[Akihiko Shiota] trademark to date is an unsentimental but deep sympathy with the rollercoastering emotions of teenagers and children.”Amy Taubin; Man of the Moment: Actor Koji Yakusho;(New York); Jan/Feb 2002.See more usage examples of roller coaster in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Fatalism is the lazy man's way of accepting the inevitable. -Natalie Clifford Barney, poet, playwright, and novelist (31 Oct 1876-1972)





