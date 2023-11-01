

Nov 1, 2023 This week’s theme

Is it a noun, adjective, or verb?



This week’s words

primary

rollercoaster

wimple



Portrait of a Woman, 1430-1435 Art: Robert Campin Is it a noun, adjective, or verb? A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



wimple PRONUNCIATION: (WIM-puhl)

MEANING: noun: 1. A covering worn around the head and neck by women in medieval times and by some nuns. 2. A fold, wrinkle, or pleat. 3. A curve, bend, or twist. verb tr.: 1. To cover. 2. To cause something to bend or ripple. verb intr.: 1. To form folds. 2. To meander or ripple.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English wimpel. Ultimately from the Indo-European root weip- (to turn or tremble), which also gave us wipe, whip, vibrate, waif, and waive. Earliest documented use: before 1150, for verb: 1225.

USAGE:

Kathleen Ossip; The Do-Over; Sarabande; 2015.



“The gray cobbles ... wimpled like the pebbles beneath the surface of a brook.”

William Faulkner; A Fable; Random House; 1954.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A man said to the universe: "Sir, I exist!" "However," replied the universe, "The fact has not created in me a sense of obligation." -Stephen Crane, writer (1 Nov 1871-1900)





