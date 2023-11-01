|
A.Word.A.Day
Nov 1, 2023This week’s theme
Is it a noun, adjective, or verb?
This week’s words
rollercoaster
wimple
Portrait of a Woman, 1430-1435
Art: Robert Campin
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
wimple
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English wimpel. Ultimately from the Indo-European root weip- (to turn or tremble), which also gave us wipe, whip, vibrate, waif, and waive. Earliest documented use: before 1150, for verb: 1225.
USAGE:
“I sit / with hands folded, by a pond, a pool, wimpled by unknowing.
Kathleen Ossip; The Do-Over; Sarabande; 2015.
“The gray cobbles ... wimpled like the pebbles beneath the surface of a brook.”
William Faulkner; A Fable; Random House; 1954.
See more usage examples of wimple in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A man said to the universe: "Sir, I exist!" "However," replied the universe, "The fact has not created in me a sense of obligation." -Stephen Crane, writer (1 Nov 1871-1900)
