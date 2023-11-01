  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Nov 1, 2023
This week’s theme
Is it a noun, adjective, or verb?

This week’s words
primary
rollercoaster
wimple
Portrait of a Woman, 1430-1435
Art: Robert Campin
with Anu Garg

wimple

PRONUNCIATION:
(WIM-puhl)

MEANING:
noun:1. A covering worn around the head and neck by women in medieval times and by some nuns.
 2. A fold, wrinkle, or pleat.
 3. A curve, bend, or twist.
verb tr.:1. To cover.
 2. To cause something to bend or ripple.
verb intr.:1. To form folds.
 2. To meander or ripple.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English wimpel. Ultimately from the Indo-European root weip- (to turn or tremble), which also gave us wipe, whip, vibrate, waif, and waive. Earliest documented use: before 1150, for verb: 1225.

USAGE:
“I sit / with hands folded, by a pond, a pool, wimpled by unknowing.
Kathleen Ossip; The Do-Over; Sarabande; 2015.

“The gray cobbles ... wimpled like the pebbles beneath the surface of a brook.”
William Faulkner; A Fable; Random House; 1954.

See more usage examples of wimple in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A man said to the universe: "Sir, I exist!" "However," replied the universe, "The fact has not created in me a sense of obligation." -Stephen Crane, writer (1 Nov 1871-1900)

