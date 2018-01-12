

Hermes

hermeneutic PRONUNCIATION: (hur-muh-NOO/NYOO-tik)

MEANING: adjective: Interpretive or explanatory.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Greek hermeneutikos (of interpreting), from hermeneuein (to interpret), from hermeneus (interpreter). After Hermes in Greek mythology, who served as a messenger and herald for other gods, and who himself was the god of eloquence, commerce, invention, cunning, theft, and more. Earliest documented use: 1678. Other words that Hermes has given us are hermaphrodite, hermetic, and herm.

USAGE:

Andrew Gallix; The Unmapped Country; The Guardian (London, UK); Jan 12, 2018.



"Sandra's descent into madness, in 'The Unmapped Country' (1973), takes the form of a hermeneutic disease, whereby everything -- even birdsong or 'the placing of twigs and leaves' in a park -- is construed as a cosmic message."
Andrew Gallix; The Unmapped Country; The Guardian (London, UK); Jan 12, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Since when do we have to agree with people to defend them from injustice? -Lillian Hellman, playwright (20 Jun 1905-1984)





