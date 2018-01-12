|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 20, 2019This week’s theme
People with multiple eponyms coined after them
This week’s words
Midas-eared
philippize
hermeneutic
Hermes
Roman copy after a Greek original
Photo: Jastrow/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
hermeneutic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Interpretive or explanatory.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek hermeneutikos (of interpreting), from hermeneuein (to interpret), from hermeneus (interpreter). After Hermes in Greek mythology, who served as a messenger and herald for other gods, and who himself was the god of eloquence, commerce, invention, cunning, theft, and more. Earliest documented use: 1678..
Other words that Hermes has given us are hermaphrodite, hermetic, and herm.
USAGE:
“Sandra’s descent into madness, in ‘The Unmapped Country’ (1973), takes the form of a hermeneutic disease, whereby everything -- even birdsong or ‘the placing of twigs and leaves’ in a park -- is construed as a cosmic message.”
Andrew Gallix; The Unmapped Country; The Guardian (London, UK); Jan 12, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Since when do we have to agree with people to defend them from injustice? -Lillian Hellman, playwright (20 Jun 1905-1984)
