People who have had multiple words coined after them



A herm of Demosthenes Sculpture: Polyeuktos, c. 280 BCE

Photo: Bibi Saint-Pol/Wikimedia People who have had multiple words coined after them A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



herm PRONUNCIATION:

also herma (HUHR-muh), plural hermae (HUHR-mee) or hermai (HUHR-my) or herms (huhrm) also herma (HUHR-muh), plural hermae (HUHR-mee) or hermai (HUHR-my) or herms

MEANING: noun: A square pillar topped with a bust.

ETYMOLOGY: After Hermes, the god of roads, boundaries, eloquence, commerce, invention, cunning, theft, and more, in Greek mythology. Earliest documented use: 1579.

NOTES: In ancient Greece, herm was a stone pillar with a square base. It had a bust of Hermes at the top and a phallus at the appropriate height. It was typically used as a boundary marker, milestone, or signpost.

USAGE:

Adam Gopnik; This Odyssey of Ours; Town and Country (New York); May 2017.



Her head bows, again by accident, in its direction, as though to a totem, or a herm.
Adam Gopnik; This Odyssey of Ours; Town and Country (New York); May 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Out of the quarrel with others we make rhetoric; out of the quarrel with ourselves we make poetry. -William Butler Yeats, writer, Nobel laureate (13 Jun 1865-1939)





