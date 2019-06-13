|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 13, 2019This week’s theme
People who have had multiple words coined after them
This week’s words
Midas touch
philippic
herm
A herm of Demosthenes
Sculpture: Polyeuktos, c. 280 BCE
Photo: Bibi Saint-Pol/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
herm
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A square pillar topped with a bust.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Hermes, the god of roads, boundaries, eloquence, commerce, invention, cunning, theft, and more, in Greek mythology. Earliest documented use: 1579.
NOTES:
In ancient Greece, herm was a stone pillar with a square base. It had a bust of Hermes at the top and a phallus at the appropriate height. It was typically used as a boundary marker, milestone, or signpost.
USAGE:
“Her head bows, again by accident, in its direction, as though to a totem, or a herm.”
Adam Gopnik; This Odyssey of Ours; Town and Country (New York); May 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Out of the quarrel with others we make rhetoric; out of the quarrel with ourselves we make poetry. -William Butler Yeats, writer, Nobel laureate (13 Jun 1865-1939)
