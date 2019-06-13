  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jun 13, 2019
People who have had multiple words coined after them

Socratic method
Midas touch
philippic
herm
A herm of Demosthenes
Sculpture: Polyeuktos, c. 280 BCE
Photo: Bibi Saint-Pol/Wikimedia
with Anu Garg

herm

PRONUNCIATION:
(huhrm)
also herma (HUHR-muh), plural hermae (HUHR-mee) or hermai (HUHR-my) or herms

MEANING:
noun: A square pillar topped with a bust.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Hermes, the god of roads, boundaries, eloquence, commerce, invention, cunning, theft, and more, in Greek mythology. Earliest documented use: 1579.

NOTES:
In ancient Greece, herm was a stone pillar with a square base. It had a bust of Hermes at the top and a phallus at the appropriate height. It was typically used as a boundary marker, milestone, or signpost.

USAGE:
“Her head bows, again by accident, in its direction, as though to a totem, or a herm.”
Adam Gopnik; This Odyssey of Ours; Town and Country (New York); May 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Out of the quarrel with others we make rhetoric; out of the quarrel with ourselves we make poetry. -William Butler Yeats, writer, Nobel laureate (13 Jun 1865-1939)

